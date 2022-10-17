Politico: EU agrees on Russia's oil price cap in new sanctions plan
October 5, 2022 8:38 am
EU ambassadors reached an outline agreement on new sanctions on Russia which will include a price cap on Russian oil sales, Politico reports, citing seven European diplomats. The sanction package was proposed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week, after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons and mobilized 300,000 reservists.
