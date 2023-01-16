Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 16, 2023

Polish PM on Dnipro attack: Russia must be stopped now

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 16, 2023 1:49 am
Share

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the world to act to "make (Russia) stop" after Russia's missile attack on an apartment building on Jan. 14 that killed more than 30 people. 

"Russia intentionally keeps on committing war crimes against civilians. It’s inhuman. We need to act now and make them stop," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter

On Jan. 14, Russia launched its deadliest attack on Dnipro since the start of the full-scale invasion, killing at least 30 people, including 15-year-old girl, and wounding 73. 

The missile that hit the apartment was reportedly a Kh-22, 12-meter-long cruise missile designed in the Soviet Union in the 1960s initially as an anti-ship weapon and was fired from Russian Tu-22 strategic bomber above Kursk Oblast in western Russia.

The same missile was used by Russia to strike a shopping center in Kremenchuk on June 27 last year, in an attack that killed 20 people. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK