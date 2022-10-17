Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 11:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces used a police station in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, as a prison and torture chamber prior to the city’s liberation by Ukrainian forces, reports the Kharkiv Oblast Police. Instruments of torture were found and people detained at the premises were reportedly kept in a basement for several weeks.

