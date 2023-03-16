Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Police: Russian forces shell Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 12, 2023 2:02 am
The city of Ochakiv located 60 kilometers southwest of Mykolaiv, was targeted overnight on March 12, the head of the Mykolaiv police Serhii Shaikhet reported on Telegram. 

The Russian forces used multiple rocket launchers to fire at the city. A few cars caught fire as the result of the shelling. 

Emergency services are working on the site of the attack, according to Shaikhet. 

No casualties have been reported. 

Southern Mykolaiv Oblast has been under frequent Russian shelling. 


