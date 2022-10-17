According to the Interior Ministry's spokesperson Alyona Matveeva, since Sept. 23, police investigators have recorded more than 582 war crimes committed by Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast. Matveeva also informed media that since exhumations began in Izium, police have identified 212 deceased women, more than 190 men, five children, and 22 servicemen of the Armed Forces were found. The gender of 12 bodies has not yet been identified.