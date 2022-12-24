Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Police chief: Children find anti-personnel mine placed in backpack in Mykolaiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 3:27 pm
Share

Police chief: Children find anti-personnel mine placed in backpack in Mykolaiv OblastA Russian PMN-2 anti-personnel mine as found inside a backpack by local police in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Oblast, on Dec. 16, 2022. (Serhii Shaikhet via Telegram)

Local children discovered an armed PMN-2 anti-personnel mine inside a backpack in liberated Sniihurivka, according to Mykolaiv Oblast police chief Serhii Shaikhet, and Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. Local police were alerted to the presence of the mine, which was later removed and destroyed by a bomb disposal unit, the officials said.

Earlier, Shaikhet reported on Dec. 15 that a 26-year-old resident of Snihurivka district had found two Russian anti-personnel mines and brought them home, where they exploded, killing him and wounding another person.

According to Serhii Kruk, who heads Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, about 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined due to Russia’s full-scale war, equal to twice the area of Austria.

Cases of doors, household items, and even dead bodies being rigged with booby traps have been recorded in liberated territories across Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK