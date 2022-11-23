Police: At least one person killed in Russian missile strike on Kyiv Oblast.
November 23, 2022 4:46 pm
Andriy Nebytov, head of Kyiv Oblast police, also said that 20 people had been injured in Kyiv Oblast, which is separate from the city of Kyiv.
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said that Russia had hit critical infrastructure and apartment buildings in the town of Vyshgorod, as well as houses in the town of Chabany.
