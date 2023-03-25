Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Saturday, March 25, 2023

PM: Ukraine to resume large-scale privatization

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 6:43 pm
The Ukrainian government is resuming large-scale privatization, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 25.

Shmyhal said the government’s strategy is to minimize the state's economic share while maintaining state control in strategic and security industries.

The State Property Fund is tasked to implement the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development principles in managing state-owned enterprises.

“We are continuing small-scale privatization and resuming large-scale privatization," Shmyhal said. 

"We are transferring most state-owned enterprises to the management of the State Property Fund. We are developing a strategy for managing enterprises confiscated from sanctioned persons.”

In 2022, privatization carried $46 million (Hr 1.7 billion) to Ukraine’s budget, according to the government.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

