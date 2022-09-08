Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, September 8, 2022

externalPentagon: New $675 million aid package to include 105 mm howitzers, 36,000 shells, munition for HIMARS.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 7:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The package also includes high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARM), 100 armored vehicles (HMMWV), 1.5 million cartridges for small arms and more than 5,000 anti-armor systems, and 1,000 units of 155-mm rounds of remote anti-tank mines.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok