Pentagon: New $675 million aid package to include 105 mm howitzers, 36,000 shells, munition for HIMARS.
September 8, 2022 7:12 pm
The package also includes high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARM), 100 armored vehicles (HMMWV), 1.5 million cartridges for small arms and more than 5,000 anti-armor systems, and 1,000 units of 155-mm rounds of remote anti-tank mines.
