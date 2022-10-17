Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
One more explosion reported in Kyiv

October 17, 2022 7:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko confirmed one more explosion in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district. 

According to Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, Kyiv was attacked with kamikaze drones.

