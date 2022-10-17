One more explosion reported in Kyiv
October 17, 2022 7:14 am
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko confirmed one more explosion in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district.
According to Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, Kyiv was attacked with kamikaze drones.
for an independent Ukraine
