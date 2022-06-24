According to Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukrainian service members recently released from Russian captivity say they were kept in basements and outbuildings and then were transferred to a pre-trial detention center in Russian-occupied Donetsk. “During the transfer, Ukrainian soldiers were blindfolded, wearing a sack over their heads, and their hands were tied with ropes. They were tortured, threatened with murder, beaten and humiliated in captivity,” Denisova said.