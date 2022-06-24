Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalOmbudsman: Released Ukrainian POWs say Russian troops tortured them.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 28, 2022 6:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukrainian service members recently released from Russian captivity say they were kept in basements and outbuildings and then were transferred to a pre-trial detention center in Russian-occupied Donetsk. “During the transfer, Ukrainian soldiers were blindfolded, wearing a sack over their heads, and their hands were tied with ropes. They were tortured, threatened with murder, beaten and humiliated in captivity,” Denisova said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok