Official: Ukraine sentences collaborator to 15 years in prison.
December 3, 2022 8:31 pm
Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said a Ukrainian court has sentenced a Russian proxy militant to 15 years in jail for conducting a reconnaissance mission to organize a Russian offensive on Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reportedly detained the collaborator and thwarted the mission.
The SBU has exposed around 700 pro-Kremlin collaborators since Feb. 24, 53 of whom have already received court sentences, SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko said on Nov. 10.
