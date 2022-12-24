Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Official: Ukraine sentences collaborator to 15 years in prison.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 3, 2022 8:31 pm
Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said a Ukrainian court has sentenced a Russian proxy militant to 15 years in jail for conducting a reconnaissance mission to organize a Russian offensive on Zaporizhzhia. 

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reportedly detained the collaborator and thwarted the mission. 

The SBU has exposed around 700 pro-Kremlin collaborators since Feb. 24, 53 of whom have already received court sentences, SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko said on Nov. 10.

