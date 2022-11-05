Ukraine denies Germany’s SPD leader claim of including him in 'terrorist list'
November 5, 2022 11:25 pm
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikonenko dismissed the claim of Rolf Mutzenich, the chairman of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, that Ukraine listed him as a “terrorist.”
The Ukrainian government does not have a list of terrorists, Nikonenko said.
According to the ZDF, a German public broadcaster, Mutzenich earlier accused the Ukrainian government of putting him on a "terrorist list."
