Ukraine denies Germany’s SPD leader claim of including him in 'terrorist list'

November 5, 2022 11:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikonenko dismissed the claim of Rolf Mutzenich, the chairman of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, that Ukraine listed him as a “terrorist.”

The Ukrainian government does not have a list of terrorists, Nikonenko said.

According to the ZDF, a German public broadcaster, Mutzenich earlier accused the Ukrainian government of putting him on a "terrorist list."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
