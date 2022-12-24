Official: Russian shelling injures civilian in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
November 30, 2022 2:57 am
Mykola Lukashuk, the speaker of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's legislature, said that a 73-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Myrivska community, Nikopolsky district. She was treated at the local hospital. At least half a dozen private houses, outbuildings, and a gas pipeline were destroyed in the community, according to Lukashuk.
