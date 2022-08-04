Official: Russian military shells evacuation bus in Kherson Oblast, killing 2.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 1, 2022 11:55 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, said that the Russian troops fired at an evacuation bus with seven people near the village of Dovhove, Kherson Oblast. People were trying to escape from the occupied settlement of Starosillya. The survivors were hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih.