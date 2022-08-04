Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalOfficial: Russian military shells evacuation bus in Kherson Oblast, killing 2.

August 1, 2022 11:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, said that the Russian troops fired at an evacuation bus with seven people near the village of Dovhove, Kherson Oblast. People were trying to escape from the occupied settlement of Starosillya.  The survivors were hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih.

