Official: Russian forces shell Nikopol on Jan. 8
January 9, 2023 1:19 am
Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of Nikopol’s military administration, reported on Jan. 8 that Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivska community. According to Yevtushenko, a fire was reported in the city earlier in the day. It was not connected to the shelling. One person was killed, and two were injured in the fire.
