Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 9, 2023

Official: Russian forces shell Nikopol on Jan. 8

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 9, 2023 1:19 am
Share

Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of Nikopol’s military administration, reported on Jan. 8 that Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivska community. According to Yevtushenko, a fire was reported in the city earlier in the day. It was not connected to the shelling. One person was killed, and two were injured in the fire. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK