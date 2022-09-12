Official: Russian forces block humanitarian aid to Kherson Oblast
September 12, 2022 6:53 am
Roman Holovnia, an adviser to Kherson’s mayor, told Espresso TV channel that Russian forces have stopped the transportation of humanitarian aid by land transport to Kherson Oblast from Vasylivka. According to Holovnia, vulnerable populations are suffering, and the blockade of humanitarian aid will worsen the situation.
