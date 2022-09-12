Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 12, 2022 6:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Roman Holovnia, an adviser to Kherson’s mayor, told Espresso TV channel that Russian forces have stopped the transportation of humanitarian aid by land transport to Kherson Oblast from Vasylivka. According to Holovnia, vulnerable populations are suffering, and the blockade of humanitarian aid will worsen the situation.

