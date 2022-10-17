Official: Russian forces attack Odesa with kamikaze drones
September 25, 2022 8:28 am
Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said early on Sept. 25 that the administrative building in Odesa city center was hit three times. One Russian drone was shot down by air defense forces. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing are ongoing, according to Bratchuk. No casualties have been reported.
