Official: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian troops shelled the communities of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopolskyi District on Feb. 4, Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopolskyi District administration, reported.

No casualties were reported.

Yevtushenko said the attack damaged power lines in the area.