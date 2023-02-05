Official: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
February 5, 2023 12:58 am
Russian troops shelled the communities of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopolskyi District on Feb. 4, Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopolskyi District administration, reported.
No casualties were reported.
Yevtushenko said the attack damaged power lines in the area.
