Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, February 5, 2023

Official: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 12:58 am
Share

Russian troops shelled the communities of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopolskyi District on Feb. 4, Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopolskyi District administration, reported.

No casualties were reported. 

Yevtushenko said the attack damaged power lines in the area.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK