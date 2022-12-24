Official: Russian attacks on Kherson kill 2 people, injure 2

On the morning of Dec. 15, Russian forces struck central Kherson, killing two people, reported Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The attacks hit a medical and humanitarian aid point, where two additional people were wounded, Suspilne reported, citing an unnamed employee working with a regional center for emergency and disaster medicine.

Earlier, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that Russian forces struck the region 86 times with artillery, MLRS, tanks, mortars, and drones on Dec. 14.

The attacks killed three people, including an eight-year-old boy, and injured 13 people, according to the governor.

Russian troops have regularly shelled Kherson and other settlements in the region following the city’s liberation by Ukrainian forces.