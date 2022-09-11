Official: Russian attack on Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast, injures 2 people
This item is part of our running news digest
September 11, 2022 1:30 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Mykolaiv Oblast Council head Hanna Zamazieieva said the Russian attack targeted civilian infrastructure. No further information was provided.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.