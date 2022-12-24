Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Official: Russia strikes central Kherson again, wounding 3

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 18, 2022 1:21 pm
Share

At least three were wounded in Russia’s morning attack on residential areas in the liberated southern city of Kherson on Dec. 18, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported.

“Another strike hit the city center,” Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

Emergency services are on-site, and the wounded received medical care, according to the official. He added that one of the victims is in serious condition.

Kherson has been under regular shelling from Russian artillery and rocket systems since the city was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11. 

With the Dnipro river now effectively serving as the front line, the prospects are slim for Russian forces to be pushed out of artillery range of Kherson.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK