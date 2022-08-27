Official: Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
August 27, 2022 2:34 am
Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the administration of the Nikopol district, reported that Russian forces fired two Kh-22 missiles on the Pokrovske settlement. Buildings were damaged as a result of shelling in the Chervonohryhorivka community and the city of Marhanets. No injuries have been reported.
