May 16, 2022 8:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian occupiers have announced that they would give compensation for destroyed housing and killed family members, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, said. The compensation will be paid in exchange for false testimony that Ukrainian troops killed relatives or destroyed property, he said. The occupiers offer roughly $6,000 for a destroyed house and $33,000 for a killed relative, according to Andriushchenko.

