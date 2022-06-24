Official: Russia seeks to extract false testimony from Mariupol residents.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 16, 2022 8:11 pm
Russian occupiers have announced that they would give compensation for destroyed housing and killed family members, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, said. The compensation will be paid in exchange for false testimony that Ukrainian troops killed relatives or destroyed property, he said. The occupiers offer roughly $6,000 for a destroyed house and $33,000 for a killed relative, according to Andriushchenko.