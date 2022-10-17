Official: Russia launches missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
September 28, 2022 10:00 pm
Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, didn’t provide any details about the recent strike.
Russia has repeatedly targeted critical infrastructure in Kryviy Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town, in September.
The Sept. 14 attack on a local dam caused the flooding of over 100 homes.
