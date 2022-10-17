Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Official: Russia launches missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

September 28, 2022 10:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, didn’t provide any details about the recent strike.

Russia has repeatedly targeted critical infrastructure in Kryviy Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town, in September.

The Sept. 14 attack on a local dam caused the flooding of over 100 homes.

