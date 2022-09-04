Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, September 4, 2022

externalOfficial: Russia hit village in Kharkiv Oblast, burns 16 houses.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 4, 2022 9:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of Kharkiv suburb Derhachi, said that the Russian military shelled the region for three days. On Sept. 3, the neighboring Bezruky village was attacked, with multiple houses destroyed.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok