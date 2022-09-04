Official: Russia hit village in Kharkiv Oblast, burns 16 houses.
September 4, 2022 9:13 pm
Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of Kharkiv suburb Derhachi, said that the Russian military shelled the region for three days. On Sept. 3, the neighboring Bezruky village was attacked, with multiple houses destroyed.
