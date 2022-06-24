Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, said that specialists will be the ones making conclusions but the Russians themselves claim that they used incendiary shells. They have a combustion temperature of about 2,000-2,500 degrees Celsius, and "fire is almost impossible to stop," he added. Andriushchenko posted a video of the bombing of Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant on Telegram. There are about 1,000 soldiers, including hundreds of wounded, still holed up at Azovstal, Ukraine's last stronghold in Russian-occupied Mariupol.