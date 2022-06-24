Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalOfficial: Russia drops either incendiary shells or phosphorus bombs in Mariupol.

May 15, 2022 11:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, said that specialists will be the ones making conclusions but the Russians themselves claim that they used incendiary shells. They have a combustion temperature of about 2,000-2,500 degrees Celsius, and "fire is almost impossible to stop," he added. Andriushchenko posted a video of the bombing of Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant on Telegram. There are about 1,000 soldiers, including hundreds of wounded, still holed up at Azovstal, Ukraine's last stronghold in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

