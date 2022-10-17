Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Official: Russia attacks Kryvyi Rih, likely using kamikaze drones

October 10, 2022 6:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, reported on the evening of Oct. 10 that Russian forces attacked the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, presumably with Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

No casualties have been reported yet, according to the official.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih, home town of President Volodymyr Zelensky, for the second time on Oct. 10. Earlier today, Vilkul reported a missile strike on the city.

