Official: Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with cluster munitions.

Russian troops hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Kryvyi Rih District with Smerch and Tornado S multiple rocket launchers, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, said on Nov. 9.

As the projectiles exploded in the air, a large scattering of cluster munitions is possible, he said. Vilkul urged locals to be careful and not pick up shell fragments.

The Convention on Cluster Munitions prohibited all use, transfer, production, and stockpiling of cluster munitions in 2008. Neither Russia nor Ukraine have joined the Convention.