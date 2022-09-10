Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalOfficial: One person killed, two injured in Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling on Sept. 10.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 9:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Russians hit the city's western district with two rockets, damaging several residential buildings and causing a fire in one of them.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok