Official: One person killed, two injured in Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling on Sept. 10.
September 10, 2022 9:11 pm
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Russians hit the city's western district with two rockets, damaging several residential buildings and causing a fire in one of them.
