Official: One person killed, one injured in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russia’s shelling on Aug 27.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 10:13 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that a 52-year-old woman was killed in the village of Zolochiv, and a 49-year-old man was injured in the village of Donets. “The enemy continues to terrorize civilians in Kharkiv Oblast,” Syniehubov said.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.