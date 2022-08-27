This item is part of our running news digest by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that a 52-year-old woman was killed in the village of Zolochiv, and a 49-year-old man was injured in the village of Donets. “The enemy continues to terrorize civilians in Kharkiv Oblast,” Syniehubov said.

