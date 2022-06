Almost 500 civilians have been evacuated so far, Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, said earlier. The authorities said that about 1,000 civilians had been left at the Azovstal steel plant before the evacuation. The highly fortified Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, is being besieged and stormed by Russian troops.