Official: 2,500 civilians remain in Avdiivka
August 4, 2022 6:10 am
Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash said civilians comprise 10% of the city’s population before the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. The conditions in the city are “inhumane,” with no water, gas, and electricity access. Russian forces shell the city up to 20 times a day, according to Barabash.
