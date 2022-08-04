Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 6:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash said civilians comprise 10% of the city’s population before the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. The conditions in the city are “inhumane,” with no water, gas, and electricity access. Russian forces shell the city up to 20 times a day, according to Barabash.

