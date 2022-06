The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. on May 8 until 5 p.m. on May 10. The long curfew is due to a high risk of shelling in Ukraine on May 8-9. Speculation is rife that Russia may launch provocations or some military action on May 9, which marks the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II and is celebrated in Russia with high-profile military parades.