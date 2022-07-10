NYT: Biden to negotiate providing Ukraine with Soviet-made weapons during trip to Middle East.
July 10, 2022 8:08 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with leaders of several Arab states during his July 13-16 trip to the region. According to the New York Times, Biden will ask several countries to provide Ukraine with the remaining stocks of Soviet-made weapons, with which “Ukrainians are more familiar.”