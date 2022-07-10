Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, July 10, 2022

externalNYT: Biden to negotiate providing Ukraine with Soviet-made weapons during trip to Middle East.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 8:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with leaders of several Arab states during his July 13-16 trip to the region. According to the New York Times, Biden will ask several countries to provide Ukraine with the remaining stocks of Soviet-made weapons, with which “Ukrainians are more familiar.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok