Novaya Gazeta: Russian state-owned companies send workers for military retraining
This item is part of our running news digest
August 4, 2022 7:55 am
The Leningrad Oblast officials sent directives to the state-owned businesses asking them to send workers to military retraining according to independent Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta. Reportedly, the workers will be repairing Russian military equipment coming from Ukraine.
