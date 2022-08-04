Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNovaya Gazeta: Russian state-owned companies send workers for military retraining

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 7:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Leningrad Oblast officials sent directives to the state-owned businesses asking them to send workers to military retraining according to independent Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta. Reportedly, the workers will be repairing Russian military equipment coming from Ukraine.

