New York Times: US warns international banks from assisting Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 14, 2022 5:05 am
In private meetings on May 13 with representatives of international banks in New York, the U.S. Treasury outlined consequences of supporting Russia financially, including potential risks of losing access to markets in the U.S. and Europe, New York Times reported. The Biden administration has placed sweeping restrictions on Russian financial institutions, oligarchs and its central bank.