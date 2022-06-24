Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalNew York Times: US warns international banks from assisting Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 14, 2022 5:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In private meetings on May 13 with representatives of international banks in New York, the U.S. Treasury outlined consequences of supporting Russia financially, including potential risks of losing access to markets in the U.S. and Europe, New York Times reported. The Biden administration has placed sweeping restrictions on Russian financial institutions, oligarchs and its central bank. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok