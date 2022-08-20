Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 20, 2022

externalNew York Times: Russia appoints new commander of Black Sea Fleet

This item is part of our running news digest

August 20, 2022 6:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

After continued strikes on bases throughout Russian-occupied Crimea resulting in significant losses of material and equipment, Russia appoints Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov as the new commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, New York Times said, citing a report by the Russian state news agency, Tass. "While there have been unconfirmed reports of similar major changes in the leadership of other forces, they have not been made public by the Russian government," New York Times wrote. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok