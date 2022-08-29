Nearly 35% of residents remain in Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
August 29, 2022 1:43 pm
Following reports that Russia is about to hold its sham referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that about two-thirds of the region’s residents currently live in Ukrainian-controlled territories, which makes it “improper” to even discuss such referendums, he said.
