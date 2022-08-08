Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 8, 2022 6:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Health Ministry reports that since the beginning of Russia's invasion, close to 1,400 Ukrainians had to be transported to Western countries to receive critical medical care. Additionally, numerous countries including Canada, the U.S. and a number of European states welcomed children with oncological diseases through the SAFER Ukraine program.

