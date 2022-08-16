Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 16, 2022

externalNBU transfers around $26 million to Ukraine’s military

This item is part of our running news digest

August 16, 2022 3:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s National Bank stated that it transferred Hr 976 million ($26.48 million) to the account it has opened for Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Of the amount donated, Hr 675.8 million ($18.33 million) was allocated to Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection. In total, the NBU has transferred over Hr 19.5 billion ($529 million) to the military. Funds are derived from citizens and enterprises in Ukraine and from abroad, particularly from the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Sweden, and Finland. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok