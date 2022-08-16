Ukraine’s National Bank stated that it transferred Hr 976 million ($26.48 million) to the account it has opened for Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Of the amount donated, Hr 675.8 million ($18.33 million) was allocated to Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection. In total, the NBU has transferred over Hr 19.5 billion ($529 million) to the military. Funds are derived from citizens and enterprises in Ukraine and from abroad, particularly from the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Sweden, and Finland.