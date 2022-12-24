National Resistance Center: All Russian collaborators have left Oleshky near Kherson
December 4, 2022 4:39 am
All Russian collaborators have left the town of Oleshky, located on the eastern bank of Dnipro River, 23 kilometers across from the liberated Kherson, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center reported on Dec. 3. The center reports those people held positions in the occupation administration and police force.
