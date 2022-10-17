According to the head of the National Guard's medical department, Denys Trehub, six out of 118 National Guard servicepeople released from Russian captivity on Sept. 21 "have complications" following blast injuries, post-concussion syndrome, and limb fractures. Those people require "long-term and comprehensive treatment," Trehub said. Other National Guard soldiers released from Russian captivity have health issues caused by "malnutrition," according to Trehub.