externalNASA condemns Russia for using space station to spread propaganda

This item is part of our running news digest

July 8, 2022 7:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
NASA condemned Russian space agency Roscosmos after it published a photo of three cosmonauts posing with flags used by Russian proxies to represent Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The cosmonauts are shown celebrating the recent capture of Lysychansk by Russian forces. NASA said it “strongly rebukes using the International Space Station for political purposes to support its (Russia’s) war against Ukraine.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

