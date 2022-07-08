NASA condemns Russia for using space station to spread propaganda
July 8, 2022 7:31 am
NASA condemned Russian space agency Roscosmos after it published a photo of three cosmonauts posing with flags used by Russian proxies to represent Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The cosmonauts are shown celebrating the recent capture of Lysychansk by Russian forces. NASA said it “strongly rebukes using the International Space Station for political purposes to support its (Russia’s) war against Ukraine.”