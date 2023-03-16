Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

NABU notifies 10 people of suspicion over alleged embezzlement in Ukrgasbank

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 15, 2023 12:59 pm
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) informed 10 people of suspicion on Feb. 15 over a $5.6 million embezzlement scheme in 2014-2019 in Ukrgasbank.

In total, 15 people were notified of suspicion in the investigation so far, allegedly headed by former National Bank Governor and Ukrgasbank head Kyrylo Shevchenko, according to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Shevchenko has been declared wanted on suspicion of embezzling more than $5.6 million on Oct. 24, according to NABU.

Shevchenko was informed about the suspicion at the beginning of October. Since then, he has ignored calls to meet the investigators, NABU wrote.

On Oct. 4, Shevchenko resigned from the National Bank for “health reasons.” In two days, NABU accused him of illegal actions during his tenure at Ukrgasbank.

After that, Shevchenko said, for two years at the NBU, he was “under political pressure.”

In October 2021, Bloomberg reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to fire Shevchenko. Zelensky publicly questioned Shevchenko’s performance and even said he regretted appointing him.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

