Mobile network operators warn of connection issues amid power outages in Ukraine
November 15, 2022 11:23 pm
Mobile network operators Vodafone Ukraine and Kyivstar said some Ukrainian cities may face network disruptions due to Russia’s mass attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure on Nov. 15. The operators are reportedly working on restoring connection.
