Thursday, January 26, 2023

Missiles reportedly downed in several regions as Russia conducts yet another mass attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 9:34 am
The air defense is working over Vinnytsia, said Mayor Serhiy Morhunov on the morning of Jan. 26 after multiple explosions were heard in the city. At least six explosions sounded in the central-western city of Vinnytsia, according to the Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground. 

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration also reported the air defense work over the region. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later said that the explosions were heard in the Dniprovskyi district on Kyiv’s left bank. He added that the first responders were heading to the site, and the details of the attack would follow. 

Explosions were also heard in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Zhytomyr oblasts, local Telegram channels wrote. 

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force, said on national TV that targets in several regions had been hit by Russian missiles, including in Vinnytsia Oblast. 

Ihnat urged Ukrainians to stay in shelters because missiles may fly to the regions where the air raid alert has not been on. 

"We are expecting at least 30 missiles," earlier said Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force.

According to Ihnat, the missiles were launched by six Tu-95 aircraft that took off from Russia's Murmansk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
