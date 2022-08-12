Minister: First Africa-bound cargo ship arrives in Ukraine
August 13, 2022 12:53 am
The cargo ship Brave Commander docked in Ukraine’s Pivdennyi Sea Port on Aug. 12, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on Twitter. The ship will carry Ukrainian grain to Ethiopia through the UN and Turkey brokered grain corridor in the Black Sea. The Pivdennyi Port, Ukraine’s largest and most profitable port, resumed operations this week.
