The coal was delivered to a Ukrainian thermal power plant run by the country's state-owned company Centrenergo. In total, the country expects to receive 79,000 tons of coal from Australia. This will contribute to the “reliable energy supply in Ukraine this heating season, the most difficult (one),” said Energy Minister German Galushchenko. As of August, Ukraine has already accumulated 1.8 million tons of coal out of the planned 2.5 million tons.