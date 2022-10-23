Media: Russian collaborator's car reportedly blown up in Kherson.
October 23, 2022 7:15 pm
Russian news agencies reported that one person was killed, and three people were injured by the explosion in Russian-occupied Kherson. Most, a Kherson-based news outlet, reported that the bomb was meant to kill Oleh Tyutyrai, the head of a Russian detention center in Kherson Oblast. His condition is unknown.
