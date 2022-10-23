Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 23, 2022

externalMedia: Russian collaborator's car reportedly blown up in Kherson.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 23, 2022 7:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian news agencies reported that one person was killed, and three people were injured by the explosion in Russian-occupied Kherson. Most, a Kherson-based news outlet, reported that the bomb was meant to kill Oleh Tyutyrai, the head of a Russian detention center in Kherson Oblast. His condition is unknown. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok